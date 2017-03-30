Police Urge Community to Lock Car Doors After Thefts - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Urge Community to Lock Car Doors After Thefts

St. Clairsville police urge everyone to keep vehicles locked in the wake of a rash of car break-ins.

Police Chief Jeff Henry said 13 cars were entered and ransacked Wednesday evening on North end of St. Clairsville, and eight Monday and Tuesday night on south end.

Items including laptops, credit cards, wallets and purses were stolen.

Police report that it seems that suspects are simply trying door handles of cars and entering those that are unlocked.

If you have any information that could help, please call St. Clairsville police.

