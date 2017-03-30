Search to be Held for Missing Wetzel County Woman

The family of Melinda Sue Rice said that they are planning a search for 42-year-old "Mendy," who disappeared last weekend from Brock Ridge in Wetzel County.

Her mother said a pair of lime green panties belonging to Mendy was discovered 20 feet from an unoccupied cabin on that road.

Her family told 7News that Mendy lives in Gilmer County, West Virginia, but came to Wetzel County last weekend to see about a job doing light housekeeping for a man going through chemotherapy.

Her family says that man claims she attended a party with him on Brock Ridge Sunday night, then supposedly walked away Monday morning.

She hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Police at (304) 455-0913.