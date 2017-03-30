New Greenhouse Helps Mentally Challenged Learn Life Skills

GROW an acronym for the Greenhouse Retail Facility at WATCH is going to be a whole new kind of shopping experience for Wheeling.

"Everytime we talk about they get more and more excited, you can't say greenhouse without them talking about it or getting excited," said Stephanie Hockenberry, Marketing Director, Russell Nesbitt Services.

For Suzanne a client who has been coming to Russell Nesbitt for 10 years it's a new adventure.

"I'm really excited it will be a new experience for me I love working here with all the clients and the staff," said Suzanne Miller.

Year round the clients work hard to complete jobs for businesses across the Ohio Valley whenever they're needed, come May with the help of behavioral therapy professionals, they'll be ready to test out their green thumbs.

"I may be a little challenge but they're quick learners, I think they're really excited I think they're welcoming the opportunities to be a part of something so great," said Hockenberry.

They'll learn how to operate a cash register, provide excellent customer service, give change, and more. Suzanne said she's looking forward to getting her hands in the dirt.

"I'm looking forward to just working with flowers."

Stephanie said she thinks it will be hard for customers to leave without a smile on.

"I want them to feel happy and like they really wanted to come and buy something," said Miller.

Even though she's a little nervous Suzanne said she knows her friends at WATCH will always get the job done. "We're like family here, we help each other, we're a team," said Miller.

The greenhouse is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 6th. There will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and then the green house and shop will be open for shopping.