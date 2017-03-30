Family of Missing Woman Organizes Search in Wetzel County

Melinda Sue "Mendy" Rice was last seen March 20th in the Brock Ridge area of Wetzel County. Her family said the 42-year-old mother of four lived with her mother in Glenville, West Virginia.

They said she was visiting a man in Wetzel County and they ended up at a party on Brock Ridge. People told State Police she left the party on foot when she couldn't find her iPad.

"They said when she couldn't find her tablet, she became upset and walked off," said Corporal W.D. Henderson of the West Virginia State Police. Henderson said State Police combed the area with tracking dogs.

All that was found was lime green underwear, which her mother says was Mendy's. "It was near an old residence that was long abandoned," said Corporal Henderson.

Her family said the man she spent that weekend with was not a boyfriend, but someone offering her a job doing housekeeping for himself and his mother.

Mendy's brother called that man's house when his sister didn't come home. "They were really rude to me and told me they didn't know where she was," said Damon Rice. "That they got into an argument and she walked out the road and he went to look for her and she was gone."

"As far as that goes, I don't know that man and I don't know what he's capable of," said Susie Fisher, Mendy's mother. "But I know that something isn't right."

They said Mendy was a grandmother, devoted to her two grandchildren, and would never willingly leave her family.

"It's uncommon for someone not from the area to just take off walking in an area they know nothing about," said Corporal Henderson. "And she was, as far as we can tell, a stranger to this area."

"And if she can hear me now, I just want her to come home," said her mother, "The not knowing, the not knowing where she's at, the not knowing if she's dead or alive, it's killing her family."

"I don't believe she just walked off that hill and never contacted her family or anybody," insisted her brother. "I don't believe that for one minute."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Paden City post of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 455-0913.

They are organizing a search, with everyone meeting at the Certified Station in New Martinsville at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1.