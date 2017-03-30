$2B Invested in Local Roads and Bridges

The Ohio Department of Transportation is kicking off another record year of construction today with over $2-billion dollars going into local roads and bridges.

The Mall Commons Extension Project in Belmont County has been in the making for 13 years.

Local officials, business owners, and numerous others have worked tirelessly to make nearly 200 construction projects possible for District 11, including the mall commons road extension.

Lloyd McAdam is the District Deputy Director of ODOT District 11. "Basically it's gonna be a new road up over and across I-70, a new bridge across. It will provide both relief to the congestion of the existing mall road as well as, obviously, we're going to make it safer for the folks. Finally, it will be a lot of economic development opportunities which has already started on this road, so we're very excited about that," said McAdam.

This project has been long awaited in Ohio and for those who have been there since the beginning, they couldn't be happier for construction season to begin.

"It's a great day. Like I said, it's a short road that we're building, but it's been a long road to get here. We're very happy to have this success," stated Dennis Bigler who is the Chairman of the Belmont County Transportation Improvement District.

Belmont County will soon see the completion of the exit 213 project, which will improve access and safety to schools.

Jefferson County will see soon see access to the Veterans bridge in Steubenville finished as well as the Route 7 project south of Brilliant finished this June.

Officials said this new construction season for Ohio will include over 1,000 projects and of course safety is always the top priority.