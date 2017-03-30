Belmont County Boy Battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma Receives Big Surprise

An incredible little boy in St. Clairsville received an awesome surprise when he looked out of his front window Thursday evening.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office and St. Clairsville Police Department formed a parade, with lights and sirens, for the 7-year-old who's battling Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office coordinated the entire thing with St. Clairsville Police Department.

Dominic Alexander has a message for everyone that is supporting him.

"The Police Department came to my house and it's just overwhelming for the things that people do for me and I want to thank the whole community and all of the first responders and everybody," Dominic said.

He has also received surprises from the Cumberland Trail Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dominic said he wants to be a first responder when he grows up.