Victims of Car Thefts Say They've Had Enough

Several people in St. Clairsville are frustrated after they said someone is going around and getting into their cars and taking things.

Most recently. homes on High Street have been hit, and the Longenette Family has been targeted not once, but twice. The thieves are mostly interested in things they can put in their pockets and walk away with.

Doug Longenette said he has surveillance camera's but he's adding more, "I'm going to light the neighborhood up and when someone walks up the street, we're going to know who they are. I would recommend anybody call if they see somebody strange in their neighborhood, but I think it's happening in the middle of the night, I mean that's what happened, I believe in our area."

In other cases, the thieves have taken wallets, designer headphones, and other more valuable items.

St. Clairsville Police are investigating and they urge people to always lock their vehicles and suggest that you never leave valuables in them.