Ohio graduation rules work group suggests more flexibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A work group that reviewed Ohio's new graduation requirements tied to more demanding exams recommends giving the first affected high schoolers more flexibility in how they can earn a diploma in a points-based system.



Educators say too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating in 2018 under the requirements, which outline three paths to earn a diploma: through college entrance exams, or through points systems for end-of-course exams and career-readiness. The work group suggests allowing the class of 2018 to earn points for alternatives such as "capstone" projects, community service or strong attendance.



Ohio's superintendent will review the recommendations before giving his own to the state school board.



The board could alter the number of required points, but changing the three diploma pathways themselves would require legislative approval.

