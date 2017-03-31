Officials Investigate Fire Set to Business

A local business owner said two men tried to burn down his business.

Dan Brown, owner of Wholesale Electronic Recycling in Bellaire, said he received a call from the Fire Department about the fire at 1:30 Thursday morning.

He said the surveillance video shows two men lighting a few TVs and the fence on fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Brown said they are working to get the pictures of the two individuals out to the public.

"Were gonna get em. We are gonna find them. Whoever did it is definitely gonnna get caught," Brown said.

