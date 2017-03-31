Counterfeit Bills Circulating Through Wheeling

The Wheeling Police Department is warning you to check your money while out shopping.

Counterfeit $20 and $50 bills have been circulating around Wheeling recently.

Reports show that the bills were found at the Mt. DeChantal Kroger on Wednesday, and the Washington Avenue Marathon and Taco Bell on Thursday.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl said the faces are distorted and the back of the bill read "Motion Picture Use Only".

If you should find any fake bills, or even see them being used, police are urging you to report it.