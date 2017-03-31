Court Suspended for Suspect in Police Cruiser Crash

A man arrested after a head-on collision with a Wheeling police cruiser, injuring an officer, will be in Ohio County Court next week.

In November, police in Martins Ferry said that they tried to pull over Donald Daniels, 26, for a suspended license, but he didn't stop.

Daniels was wanted out of Belmont and Cuyahoga counties for various counts including drug trafficking and felonious assault.

Daniels was expected to appear in court March 31, but the pre-trial was suspended until the first week of April.

He has also been charged with reckless fleeing.

Stay with 7News for updates on his trial.