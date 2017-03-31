Man Jailed After DUI, Aggravated Vehicular Assault

A drunk driver just over the legal limit was sentenced to prison, after a crash last Halloween night that sent two young people to the hospital for months.

Wesley Taylor, 23, of St. Clairsville was sentenced to five years for aggravated vehicular assault and six months for driving under the influence, to be served concurrently, for a real-time total of five years.

Taylor's attorney said his client was only eight one-thousandths of a point over the legal limit, and is a husband, father and business owner.

But the judge said Taylor has a history of drunk driving.

According to Judge Frank Fregiato with the Belmont County Common Please Court, Taylor has had three suspended licenses and four accidents due to his admitted alcohol problem.

Taylor spoke briefly in his own defense, and said he would take it all back if he could.

"I hope this can make us all stronger in some way. And I believe the Lord has a plan and this is all part of it," Taylor said.

The victims, a brother and sister ages 16 and 20 at the time, suffered broken bones including legs, hands, fingers and eye socket.

They were flown by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh, and ended up in a nursing home for months for rehabilitation.