Eagle Manufacturing CEO Meets with President Trump

Eagle Manufacturing Company's Joe Eddy met with President Donald Trump on Friday at a meeting at the White House.

Eddy shared some critical issues impacting small manufacturers, and possible solutions that would support industry growth.

Eddy, Eagle president and CEO, along with several other manufacturers from across the country, talking to President Trump about tax reform, infrastructure investment, workforce development and regulatory issues, particularly regulations that are harmful to small manufacturers.

Eddy also spoke to the President about the critical role energy plays in the manufacturing process, and the importance of healthcare reform.

The National Association of Manufacturers recently released its first Manufacturers' Outlook Survey since the president took office. According to the survey, more than 93-percent of manufacturers feel positively about their economic outlook.

Eddy said he is optimistic about the future, and emphasized the importance of educating young people about the benefits, educational pathways, and career opportunities in the manufacturing industry to ensure a skilled and competitive workforce not only in West Virginia, but the country.