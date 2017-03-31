Lawmakers Tackle Proposed Sugary Drink Tax

Lawmakers are tackling whether or not to add taxes to sodas and other sugary drinks this session.

Backers call it a way to promote better health, and to help balance the state budget.

There are numerous proposals on the table that would raise the "sugary drink tax". Some would add a penny per ounce, or two cents per ounce.

Many in the beverage industry think that the tax is unfair, but advocates said that it is good for public health.

"We believe this is a regressive tax. Lower-income individuals have to spend a disproportionate amount of their money to pay for this sort of thing. So it hits them hardest and it hurts working families," said Will Swann with the West Virginia Beverage Association.

Governor Jim Justice says he will support an increase in the sugary drink tax, or the tobacco tax, if the legislature rejects his proposed quarter-penny increase in the over all consumer sales tax.