Portion of I-70 Shut Down After Semi Crash

Officials in Washington County responded to the scene of a semi-tractor-trailer crash on I-70 Eastbound, at mile marker 31.

The collision reportedly occurred as the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling EB along I-70 at mile marker 31 when the driver became distracted while taking a drink of water and lost control of the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer was traveling 60 mph in an active 45 mph construction zone. A total of nine jersey barriers were pushed into the west bound lanes with the trailer portion overturning and riding along the right and center barriers of the WB lanes. The tractor-trailer continued to slide into the east bound lanes were it finally stopped.

I-70 was shut down at mile marker 31 west bound and mile marker 25 east bound.