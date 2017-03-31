Ohio County Woman Overhears Conversation And Ends Up With Six Cats

An Ohio County woman, delivering pizza to a veterinarian's office, overheard a conversation that made her sad.

A pregnant homeless cat, brought in by a good Samaritan, was going to be spayed to make the cat adoptable.

Amanda McPherson asked them not to do it, and she adopted the cat on the spot.

Now her home has become a feline maternity ward, and she got six cats for the price of one.

"They were going to spay her so she'd be able to be adopted," recalled Amanda. "And I told them I'd take her, pregnant or not."

It was a bold move for a working mother of three kids who already has two cats.

"My thoughts were, if I was that cat, how would I feel," she said.

That was four weeks ago.

Four days ago, Polly the cat gave birth to five healthy kittens.

One is a polydactyl cat.

"There is one that's special," Amanda said with a smile. "It has six fingers on its front paws, He or she is black and I have nicknamed him Mittens."

She knows her kids will beg to keep all the kittens.

"I would like to say I'll stand firm, but you know how kids are," she said with a smile.

Amanda is not anti-spay and neuter.

"Oh no, no," she explained. "If you're going to take on the responsibility of an animal, you need to be responsible for that animal."

She pre-arranged with Webark Estates to spay, neuter and vaccinate all the kittens when the time comes.

And she'll definitely keep Polly, the mother cat.

But she's already thinking about keeping one of the kittens as well.

"If I did, it would be Mittens," she said with a grin.

If she does give up the kittens, Webark Estates may take them to an Adoption Day at Petco.