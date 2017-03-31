Paesano Named 2017 Veteran of the Year

The Brooke County Veterans Memorial Park Foundation announced their 2017 Veteran of the Year, Friday.

The winner is Anthony "Tony" Paesano. Paesano served two years in the Army Artillery during the Korean War, but his hard work never stopped. Paesano spent years as an educator, athletic coach, and he was even a former mayor of Follansbee.

Members of the Foundation said they are proud to have Tony as their honoree, Tony himself seemed to be at a loss for words, "Thank you, I'm so overwhelmed."

The award has been around for more than a decade with the Brooke County Veterans Memorial Park Foundation has given out the award

Paesano said he's honored, but could never have done it without the support of his wife and children.