An Ohio County Woman Saves Pregnant Cat

An Ohio County woman delivering pizza to a local vet's office overheard a conversation that made her sad.

A pregnant homeless cat, brought in by a good Samaritan, was going to be spayed to make the cat more likely to be adopted, Amanda McPherson asked them not to do it and she adopted the pregnant cat on the spot, now her home has become a feline maternity ward, "They were gonna end up having to spay her to where she was able to be adopted. And I told them that I would take her, pregnant or not," McPherson said.

A bold move for a working mother of three kids who already has two cats, "My thoughts were if I was that cat, how would I feel."

That was four weeks ago, but four days ago, Polly gave birth to five healthy kittens.One is a poly dactyl cat, There is one that's special. It has six fingers on its front paws. He or she is black and I have nicknamed him Mittens, "I would like to say I'll stand firm, but we all know how kids are," said McPherson.

Amanda is not anti spay and neuter, "Oh no, no. If you're gonna take on the responsibility of an animal, you need to be responsible for that animal."

She prearranged with Webark Estates to spay, neuter and vaccinate all the kittens when the time comes, but she's already thinking about keeping at least one, "If I did, it would be Mittens."

The kittens may eventually go with Webark Estates to Adoption Day at Petco.