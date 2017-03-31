Senator Speaks about Miner's Protections Act

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited his home state of West Virginia as the deadline approaches for the Miners Protection Act.

In a town hall event packed with coal miners Friday, in Mingo County, the democrat said he's confident congress will get it passed. As it stands right now, pension benefits and health care for thousands of retired miners is set to expire in a little over a month.

Senator Manchin said the Senate Majority Leader from neighboring coal state Kentucky has been standing in the way, "Mitch McConnell has been the one person whose given us the hardest time of putting this bill on the agenda and now we think he's going to be approving..okay with the miner's healthcare part of it. I'm happy with that we'll take any part we can but you should fix it all it's ridiculous for us to piecemeal it," Manchin said.

The senator also addressed the President's environmental rollbacks and the pending Supreme Court nomination during his visit.