Students Take Part in 9th Annual 'Simulation Day'

The School of Bright Promise in Steubenville held their annual simulation day for local high school students to learn how it feels to have a disability on Friday.

This is the ninth year the event has been held and ties into National Developmental Disabilities Month. The students traveled between stations had different tasks such as trying to put on a shirt with a paralyzed arm, trying to hear with a muffler on your ears, and even trying to paint with your mouth as if you didn't have arms.

The students said it was a great experience, "I volunteer with a lot of special needs kids and I think today helped me really understand what they're going through instead of just having a broad idea," said Steubenville Catholic Central senior Joella Daniel. Her classmate Emily Stevens agreed, "This is my second time here and this year I wanted to, I made a good point to come back and I thought it was a really good opportunity to like learn and there's like, you can never have too much awareness. "

Students completed the stations in the morning and then volunteered with kids in the afternoon. Principal Rachel Bodo said the event is a great learning experience and everyone seems to enjoy it.