Vote on 'Greyhound Bill' Expected Saturday

Hundreds of workers connected with the greyhound racing industry traveled to Charleston for the that vote Friday, just to see it get postponed. And they are not happy.

"It would have a very large, negative impact on the entire Ohio Valley," Wheeling Vice-Mayor Chad Thalman tells 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

With action on Senate Bill 437 postponed by the West Virginia House of Delegates to Saturday, it's left people wondering why. Why postpone it another day when so many connected to it traveled up to 250 miles to show support. Thalman believes it's because some are worried the bill won't pass.

"I think it's going to be a very close vote. Mayor Glenn Elliott and Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday are in Charleston today working with delegates Shawn Fluharty and Erikka Storch to help defeat this bill," said Thalman. "Republican leadership in the House of Delegates realizes this bill may not pass and I think that's why it was delayed."

7News also spoke with the President of the West Virginia Kennel Owners Association Steve Sarros who tells us he believes that lawmakers do not want to see the faces of the people whose jobs and income they are going to destroy, which he says will be upwards of 1700 careers. From those who work at Wheeling Downs to the veterinarians that care for the animals.

Sarros released a statement to 7News stating, "This is a jobs kill bill, any way you slice it. If this is truly a budgetary issue, and we really need money...why not the horses too? Horses take in three times the gambling dollars as compared to greyhounds do. Comparing 2016 to 2015, greyhound gambling dollars were up 3% while horses were down 15%. Which is the dying industry?"

Thalman added jobs aren't the only concern if Senate Bill 437 goes through, "The City of Wheeling also receives over $1 million a year in tax revenue and a lot of that would go away, also."

As to why those in Charleston are pushing so hard for this bill to pass.

"Delegates that might be from the southern part of the state or the eastern panhandle don't realize what kind of a negative impact this will have on Wheeling. I don't think they're looking out for the northern panhandle," said Thalman. "I don't know if they're just against gambling in general. I can't really speculate or guess as to why leadership in the House of Delegates wants this to pass."

Again, the West Virginia House of Delegates postponed any action involving Senate Bill 437 to Saturday.