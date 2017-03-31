Nailers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The Wheeling Nailers played a tight North Division contest at WesBanco Arena on Friday night, and came away with their 20th home victory of the campaign, thanks to some local help. Former Robert Morris University Colonial Cody Wydo potted his 30th goal of the season, and fellow former Colonial Daniel Leavens recorded a pair of tallies, including the game winner, as the Nailers defeated the Brampton Beast, 4-3.



The Nailers had an outstanding start to the contest, blasting out of the gates with three goals on 13 shots. The first tally came at the 3:27 mark. Ross McMullan snapped a pass ahead, sending Cody Wydo on a breakaway. Wydo kept the puck on his forehand, roofing in his 30th goal of the season. A little more than four minutes later, the power play struck. Kevin Schulze's point shot produced a rebound, which was hacked at by Wydo and Daniel Leavens, with Leavens getting credit for the goal. With 4:33 to go, the lead was upped again. Kale Kerbashian dropped a pass into the right circle, where it was smoked through Andrew D'Agostini's legs on a one-timer by Tyler Currier.



One goal was scored in the middle frame, as Brampton trimmed the gap down to two, while playing on the man advantage. Reggie Traccitto's shot from the blueline got stopped, but the rebound hopped out to David Pacan on the right side of the slot. He quickly moved the puck to Connor Crisp, who spiked in a shot on the left side.



At the 2:08 mark of the third period, the Nailers got what turned out to be an enormous insurance goal. Nick Sorkin launched a pass up the right side of the ice for Leavens. Leavens sped past the defense, cut to the middle, and roofed a backhander into the top-left corner of the cage. The Beast made things interesting, pulling within two, and eventually one. On the second tally, Pacan came out of the left corner, spotting Matt Petgrave, who lunged through the slot with a backhander for his first professional goal. With 6:39 remaining, Jordan Henry's wrist shot found its way through traffic and into the top-left corner. Wheeling shut the door from there, holding on for the 4-3 victory.



Sean Maguire earned the win for the Nailers, making 32 saves on 35 shots. Andrew D'Agostini took the loss for Brampton, finishing his night with 27 stops on 31 attempts.

