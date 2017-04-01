Godson of Fallen Trooper in Ohio Receives a Special Badge Number - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Godson of Fallen Trooper in Ohio Receives a Special Badge Number

Trooper Kenneth Velez Trooper Kenneth Velez

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - The godson of an Ohio trooper who was fatally struck by a motorist is wearing the fallen officer's badge number as he begins work as a rookie with the State Highway Patrol.
    
The Morning Journal reports that 21-year-old Trooper A.J. Torres after completing his training was assigned badge number 511, which Trooper Kenneth Velez wore during his Highway Patrol career.
    
Torres says he was initially given a different badge number and was surprised by the gesture on the day he was pinned.
    
The 48-year-old Velez was killed last September when he was struck by a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.
    
Torres has already completed his first shift with the Highway Patrol's Elyria post.
