Officials react to House passage of 'Greyhound Bill'

The bill to cut funding to the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund is on its way to Governor Justice's desk.

After nearly two hours of discussion and debate on the House floor, delegates voted 56 to 44 to pass the bill.

The Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, one of only two greyhound racetracks in the state, is already feeling the pressure.

"Our priority is going to be focusing on our racing associates and working through what the winding down of the business might look like with our kennel operators. I think anything after that is certainly going to remain to be seen," said President and General Manager Kim Florence.

Both Delegates Erikka Storch and Shawn Fluharty spoke out passionately against the bill, along with other legislators from the Northern Panhandle.

They sighted the loss of 1700 jobs statewide and 1100 in Wheeling alone as a reason to kill the legislation.

City of Wheeling officials are also concerned about the overall economic impact to the area.

"Unless the Governor vetoes this, it looks like racing is going to go away here in the city of Wheeling. This will have a negative impact on the city of Wheeling. Not only are we losing jobs, but the city receives a significant amount of tax revenue from the casino and a lot of that will disappear," said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman.

The Governor has the option of either signing the bill into law, or vetoing if. If it is vetoed, the legislature can vote to override it, making the bill a law without the Governor's approval.

The mayor of Wheeling Glenn Elliott says no matter what happens, we need to look toward the future of the casino.

"It's a sad day here at the track. It's a sad day for a lot of people. It's going to affect of lot of jobs here in the short term. We're focused on the long term, working with the casino the best way we can to figure out ways for a path forward. It's going to be a hump here, but we think we can get over it," said Mayor Elliott.