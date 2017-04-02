52nd Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday

Encino, CA – The Academy of Country Music® has announced additional performers, presenters and an unprecedented number of duos and special collaborations for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards™, Country Music’s Party of the Year®. The special will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. on WTRF CBS.

The featured collaborations will include 14-time ACM Award® winner and 14- time ACM Awards® host Reba McEntire and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God,” superstar duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak To a Girl,” Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris teaming up for “Craving You,” Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley rocking out “Flatliner,” and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing their hit single “The Fighter,” plus Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys performing a must-see medley.

Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion will join the lineup for previously announced solo performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts, and Chris Stapleton.

Presenters taking the stage this year include Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Kane Brown, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Elliott Sadler, Miss America Savvy Shields, and Bubba Wallace.

The ACM Awards, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. on WTRF CBS.