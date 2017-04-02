Couple Arrested for Child Neglect

A man and woman are behind bars after police say a 5-year-old child was found wandering alone and searching for its mother on Chapline Street.

Wheeling Police said the child's mother, 26-year-old Tearra Kulpa, was at a bar and left her children with Craig Renner, 55.

A second child was allegedly found at home with no parental supervision.

Police said there was also marijuana in the home.

Both Kulpa and Renner are being held in the Northern Regional Jail on charges of Child Neglect.