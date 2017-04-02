Augusta Levy Celebrating World Autism Day

The City of Wheeling and communities across the globe will be lighting up blue Sunday for World Autism Awareness Day.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center is asking people throughout the Ohio Valley to help spread autism awareness by wearing blue clothing, stringing blue lights on your house, or anything that proudly displays the color blue.

The event is not necessarily a fundraiser, but aims to start a conversation about autism.

Staci Stephen is the Director of Development at Augusta Levy Learning Center. "I think it's really important not only for Wheeling, but for the entire state of West Virginia, the entire United States to kind of realize this is the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States. Currently the C-D-C says 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with autism, which is staggering and has been increasing by 10 to 17 percent every year. So we need to get awareness out there," stated Stephen.

Augusta Levy is asking everyone to send photos of their contribution to the "Light It Up Blue" cause by e-mail to Staci Stephen.