Candlelight Vigil for Man Battling Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Community members gathered at St. Mary's Church in St. Clairsville Saturday night to honor 21-year-old Garrett Holubec with a candlelight vigil.

Garrett has stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is currently battling in the hospital with complications. So family and friends gathered to pray and hope for a miracle.

7News spoke with a high school friend of his and he is just wishing him all the best.

"He's a wonderful person, wonderful guy, one of the nicest people I've ever met, always something kind to say. It's just a shame this had to happen to him," said Walker Polivka.

Dozens showed up to honor Garrett.

