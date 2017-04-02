"He's Alive!" Performance Set for Next Weekend

Heaven Bound Ministries will present "He's Alive!" for the 15th year next weekend.

The musical performance tells the Christian story of Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The first "He's Alive!" was performed in 1996. They took a few years off while the Capitol Theatre was closed, but otherwise have performed on the weekend of Palm Sunday each year.

Eleven people have been in the show every year since 1996.

"It is family. I just feel sort of old sometimes when we have now young people who who were with us as young people, like George Czapp back there. He came as a teenager. Now of course he's grown and married and three, all three of his children are involved in the ministry. So it's just absolutely wonderful. It's a ministry event, and we're just blessed to be a part of it," said Jeannie Pierce Waychoff, a Board Member.

You can see "He's Alive!" April 7th and 8th at 7:30 p-m, and on the 9th at 3:30. There's no cost for admission.