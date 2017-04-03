Senator Visits Ohio Valley to Discuss Miners' Healthcare

The Ohio Valley will be getting a visit from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown on Monday as retired coal miners' healthcare coverage is in jeopardy.

Brown will be heading to a roundtable at the IBEW Local 246 in Steubenville with retired coal miners.

In January, the Miners Protection Act was reintroduced.

The bill would make healthcare coverage permanent for retirees.

It addresses the UMWA 1974 pension plan which has recently been severely underfunded.

If the plan dissolves this year, miners would lose their healthcare coverage.

In December, Congress passed a continuing resolution that funded health care benefits for coal miners for four months.

The resolution runs out on April 28th.