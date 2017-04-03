Man resentenced for triple slaying gets 'only' 75 years

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh man who killed three elderly neighbors in 1986, when he was just 14, has been resentenced to 75 years to life in prison.



Donald Zoller, who is now 45, was resentenced by an Allegheny County judge on Monday because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that has outlawed mandatory life sentences for juvenile killers.



Zoller was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing 78-year-old Edward Kalberer, then also killing his 75-year-old wife, Mary, and 93-year-old mother-in-law, Ann Jacobs, because they witnessed the first killing.



Defense attorney Christy Foreman asked the judge to consider Zoller's claim that he has found God in prison, and he apologized for the killings.



But Mary Jenkins, the Kalberers' daughter, says her children were affected by the slayings which "did not help them find God."

