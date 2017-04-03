Last Day to Register for Ohio Spring Primary

The last chance for Ohio residents to register to vote in the spring primary is April 3rd.
Residents can register or update their registration online, and can get paper registration forms at local election boards and public libraries.
One of the issues to follow this spring is the emergency operating levy in the Buckeye Local School District.
The levy would be used for emergency purposes and operating expenses such as textbooks and transportation.
The spring primary is on May 2nd.
WTRF
