Grow Ohio Valley Helps Increase Food Security

A farm off of Grandview Street above downtown Wheeling is helping to put fresh food on the tables of Ohio Valley families.The farm at Grow Ohio Valley will harvest staple foods like carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, kale and more.

A mobile farmers market that makes stops across the Ohio Valley and something called community supported agriculture help to get the fresh foods to the valley.

Families can pay an upfront fee, equating out to about $30 worth of fresh produce a week, serving a family of four.

But what the operation is most proud of is the way they are transforming abandoned areas in the city.

"We have a site down called Farm 18 that's under a highway overpass, there was nothing there, now it's a hugely intensive farming operation, it's amazing you should go there when it's peak season because it's great. This hillside was demolished homes, there was nothing here, and now we have these high tunnel greenhouses you can see them from all over Wheeling, and then our apple orchard is going to be really great too, which you will be able to see from the other side of this hill from the interstate," said Samantha Dougherty.

Grow Ohio Valley is also committed to supporting local farmers. They sell from about 20 local farmers as well as their own produce.

If you're interested in buying produce with the CSA, there is a sale right now, it is $425 for 15 weeks worth of produce.

For families with SNAP benefits, it is $225.