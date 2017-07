A New Martinsville man has been convicted of possessing counterfeit money and illegally possessing a gun.

Franklin Dotson, 32, admitted to using counterfeit money at the 7 Eleven in New Martinsville in February.

He has also been previously convicted of a bank robbery in U.S. District Court in 2011.

Dotson also had a .32 caliber pistol in his possession.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for one count, and 10 years and a fine of $250,000 for the other.