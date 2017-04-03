Local Students Raise Awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Local students and social services workers placed blue pinwheels in the lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It's part of Jefferson County's annual Pinwheels for Prevention event, which increases awareness.

Officials said that last year they investigated nearly 2,000 cases of child abuse or neglect.

Commissioner Thomas Graham said he's honored to recognize the month of April as well as all of the social services workers within Jefferson County.

"They don't always get the financial rewards they deserve, but they have a heart of gold and we appreciate the workers. And they do it for the intrinsic value. They do it to for, to try and help people, children, families and we really appreciate that," Graham said.

The pinwheels can be seen on the Courthouse's grounds throughout the month of April.