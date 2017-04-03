Man Accused in Rape, Kidnapping, Murder of OSU Student Pleads Not Guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brian Golsby, the man accused of raping, kidnapping and murdering Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes pleaded not guilty in court Monday to 18 charges against him.

Golsby was indicted on 18 counts including: 1 count aggravated murder with specifications (F), 1 count kidnapping with specifications (F1), 3 counts aggravated murder with specifications (F), 1 count aggravated robbery with specifications (F1), 1 count rape with specifications (F1), 2 counts tampering with evidence (F3), 2 counts aggravated robbery with specification (F3), 4 counts aggravated robbery with specifications (F1), 2 counts kidnaping with specifications (F1), and 1 count having weapons under disability with specification (F3).

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien reading off lengthy 18- count indictment @nbc4ipic.twitter.com/suYDOJz0th — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) April 3, 2017

On Friday, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced he was going to seek the death penalty against Golsby.

O’Brien said that Golsby spent more than two hours with Tokes on February 8, 2017, after he allegedly kidnapped her in the Short North. He eventually brought her to Scioto Grove Metro Park, where the prosecutor believes she was killed after being shot twice in the head, according to the coroner’s office.

O’Brien said he does not believe Golsby had a specific victim in mind.

“It would appear to me that night he was trolling the entire neighborhood looking for someone like her, who was alone that he could prey upon,” O’Brien said.

According to O’Brien, GPS coordinates from an ankle monitor Golsby was wearing show he started near OSU’s Wexner Medical Center about an hour before Tokes was kidnapped. Eventually, the GPS data shows Golsby making his way to the Short North. O’Brien said investigators believe Tokes was kidnapped near her parked car after leaving her shift at Bodega.

“[Tokes] was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong offender,” O’Brien said.