New Musical Featuring Brad Paisley Tunes Coming to Capitol Theatre

Nationally-known Nashville performers will star in the production, September 22-24.

The writer, producer, director and several of the performers toured Wheeling's Capitol Theatre.

They called it a jewel, and a national treasure.

That's where they will be in August and September, rehearsing and then performing "Letter To Me."

They say it's the story of a young singer/songwriter struggling to decide between staying in his hometown with his high school sweetheart or pursuing a chance at fame in Nashville.

"I think that every performer, everyone who dreams of stardom, has to make the decision to take that leap," said Ty DiMartino, playwright.

"It will make you happy, but it will make you sad too," said Kaileigh Bullard, actress and singer. "To me, that makes it a beautiful work of art."

They toured the Capitol Theatre which will become their home base late this summer.

They were impressed by the beauty and grandeur of this venue.

"As a performer, it's all about energy," noted Demetrius Navarro, director. "And when I walked in, I just got goose bumps."

But they also learned of its rich history, especially in country music.

"Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard--they've all been here numerous times," explained Denny Magruder, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority.

The show will weave 21 Brad Paisley songs into the story line.

But they emphasize it's not Paisley's life story; it's fiction.

They say it has all the elements to draw audiences from near and far.

"It's a high quality show that could be marketed in advance to motor coaches," said Frank O'Brien, executive director of the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau. "This has got all the elements. It's going to be affordable, and it's going to be entertaining."

Weekend At Bernie's star Terry Kiser will play the role of the young man's grandfather.

With his long movie history of portraying characters who die in the script, we asked if the grandfather will make it through the show alive.

"You know, you're not going to get it out of me!" said DeMartino with a smile. "You'll have to come see it!"

They say tickets are priced at $61.50, $49.00, or $27.50.

You can get them online at capitoltheatrewheeling.com or at the WesBanco Arena Box Office.