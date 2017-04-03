Dinner Dance to Benefit Local Cat Rescue

If you're a cat lover, there's an event coming up that benefits an organization dedicated to rescuing strays.

On April 8th, the Back Street Cat Rescue is hosting its 4th annual Spring Fling Dinner Dance.

Tickets are $30 for a single and $50-dollars for a couple. That includes dinner and dancing at Generations Restaurant and Pub.

All money raised goes to the organization, which was able to rescue and re-home 420 cats last year.

"None of us are paid. Every penny goes to taking care of these cats. They receive every vet care that they need: all the basic spay, neuter, shots, vaccines, testing, all of that is a given for every cat that comes in. Then any other special medical needs they may need," said Back Street Cat Rescue Executive Director Ashley Blinco.

There will also be a cash bar, silent auction, door prizes, and more.

You can get tickets by contacting Back Street Cat Rescue or at Generations, Pet Supply Plus and Petco.

Doors open at 5 p.m.