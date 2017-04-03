Officer Catches Drug User in the Act

Drug overdoses are on the rise, and a new picture of the problem is catching a lot of attention.

It comes from Kent, Ohio, where a police officer caught someone using drugs in a gas station restroom.

The investigation also showed that there was blood left on a baby changing station, as well as drug residue. It shows that public restrooms are becoming more common for drug use.

"A lot of these people buy this stuff from a house or wherever they get it and stop immediately because they gotta get this stuff in them. The first stop is a rest stop or go in a bathroom. Shoot up, snort it, whatever. And if they overdose it's quick because the stuff is strong," said paramedic Miles Eston.

Fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled if it becomes airborne.