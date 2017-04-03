OVMC Honors Organ Donors

April is National Donate Life Month.

On Monday, OVMC employees stepped out into the hospital courtyard and raised the Donate Life America Flag.

They honored those who have given the gift of life through organ, cornea and tissue donations.

Officials from CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, spoke about the importance of having that difficult conversation with your loved ones, to find out their wishes.

"It is a wonderful testament for the love you have for your neighbors and fellow mankind. It also has the ability to save and enhance so many lives. One donor can save eight lives through organ donation and one tissue donor can enhance up to 75 lives," said Katelynn Metz.

Last year, donors from OVMC saved six lives through organ donation. CORE officials praised OVMC for being "a true advocate for health, well-being and ultimately an advocate for life."