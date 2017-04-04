Man Confirmed Dead After Apartment Fire

Update: 11:00 a.m.:

An investigation is ongoing after a fatal fire in Follansbee Tuesday morning.

Follansbee PD said they received a call a little before 7:00 a.m. from a neighbor in the Washington Trail Motel Apartments.

Police and Fire crews responded quickly.

Police said they did have to force entry into the apartment.

Captain Ewing with the Follansbee PD confirmed that one man was found dead inside of the apartment.

Joint investigation is ongoing.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, investigators are responding to a confirmed fatal fire in Follansbee.

The fire occurred at the Washington Trail Motel.

