Man Charged, Child Found Riding in Mobile Meth Lab

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on drug and child endangerment charges because police say a 6-year-old child was in a car that also contained a mobile methamphetamine lab.



State police on Sunday stopped 25-year-old Nathan Schnitzler's car because it had a faulty brake light.



Police say they saw a loaded hypodermic needle and later found substances used to cook up the powerfully addictive stimulant in the car, along with a woman and the child.



Police say there was also burn and chemical residue inside the car that appeared to come from a previous chemical explosion while cooking the highly volatile drug.



Online court records don't list an attorney for the Somerset man, who remained in jail Tuesday unable to post bond while waiting for an April 11 preliminary hearing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)