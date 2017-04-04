Amber Alert Canceled, Children Found

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.:

The Amber Alert has been canceled, as police have found the children.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.:

Police have officially released information on the children involved in an Amber Alert in Ohio.

Ravin M. Briscoe, 3, was last seen wearing a dark gray jobbing outfit, with black tennis shoes that have the pink Nike logo.

She has brown hair and brown eyes

Gavin Taylor, 5, was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray and royal blue hoodie, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The children were reportedly taken by Clarence Davis following a domestic incident in Willoughby Hills.

ORIGINAL:

An Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio as police search for a man who reportedly kidnapped two children following a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

Willoughby Hills Police are searching for Clarence Davis, who is said to be driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy inside.

Police say Thomas threatened his girlfriend with a gun and took her vehicle with her two children from the 27600 block of Chardon Road around 8:21 a.m.

Thomas is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is not the children's father.

Davis is described as being 5-foot-10, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The car's license plate reads GWS5908.

No additional information on the children has been given.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-942-9111.