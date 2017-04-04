WV Medical Marijuana Bill Passes, Sent to Senate

The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to legalize doctor-prescribed marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.

The House passed an amended version of the Medical Marijuana bill 76 to 24.

The Policy Committee of the West Virginia Republican Party sent out a letter Monday urging all Republican Delegates and Senators to vote no on the medical marijuana bill.

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Delegate John Shott's amendment Monday night to change the bill.

The bill, also known as "The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act" would create a State Cannabis Commission responsible for coming up with rules and regulations for patients who qualify.

Shott's proposed changes to the amendment included limiting the state to five cannabis growers, where growers would pay $10,000 for an application, $10,000 for a permit, and $10,000 annually to renew.

The amendment also restricted the form of medical cannabis only to pills, patches, or lotion, instead of smoking or edible forms.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for approval of the amended version.