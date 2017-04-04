Governor Kasich to Deliver State of the State Address

Governor John Kasich will deliver the State of the State Address Tuesday evening.

Kasich is expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including job creation and the growing drug epidemic.

On Monday, the governor visited the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Etna Township, which has created more than 3,000 jobs.

The governor has also recently focused on the drug epidemic as he announced new restrictions on painkillers. One restriction is that no more than seven days worth of opiates can be prescribed for adults and five days for children.

The address will begin at 7:00 p.m.