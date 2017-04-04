Wheeling City Council Holds Meeting, Tables Parking Issue Topic

Wheeling City Council held their third meeting at one of the local schools in the Ohio Valley on Tuesday.

The Council was at Wheeling Park High School where they congratulated different Patriot organizations including the 38-time champion Debate Team.

They were expected to discuss raising fines involving parking issues in the city, but the council tabled the topic till their next meeting.

There are still three other high schools the council will hold meetings at, but this was the last one for this school year.