Blessing Box Helps Community in Need

There are those in our community that may need a little extra help, and there's a unique project that is doing just that.

The Blessing Box was set up by the Bishop Donahue High School community as a way for people to donate food, toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as, school supplies.

The box reads "Take what you need...leave what you can." The students took to the local neighborhoods a week ago to collect donations.

For them, it's just amazing to know they're helping leave a lasting legacy.

"We've always liked to help the under-privileged, the people that don't have a lot," said Bishop Donahue senior Trey Miller. "This is a great way to do it forever, as long as it's here."

"At first we didn't really know what was happening, but then we saw the box that was built and people got to join in and paint it," senior Madyson Keller told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "It was kind of exciting and everyone really enjoyed going out into the community to help others."

The box is located across the street from Bishop Donahue, and is open to donate or take goods all day, every day.