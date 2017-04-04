Scam Alert in Belmont County

Police are warning residents of a new scam in Belmont County.
Sheriff Dave Lucas reported that someone using the name Neil O'Brian is claiming he is selling tabletop advertising for a local business.
But the business said they have no knowledge of it, and it is not for them.
Sheriff Lucas urges people to just say no to anyone offering to sell them tabletop advertising space.
