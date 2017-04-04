Man Jailed After Alleged Wal Mart Shoplifting

A Martins Ferry man is in the Belmont County Jail, after allegedly shoplifting from the St. Clairsville Wal Mart and reportedly scuffling with two people trying to stop him.

Officials said Frank Savarese III, 33, was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of petty theft and one count of drug possession.

It all started late Sunday night when the store's loss prevention officer saw a man apparently leaving with several hidden items.

"The loss prevention officer stopped him, immediately started struggling with him to get him back. A patron assisted the loss prevention officer. They got him in the office. From there, and from the statements, he continued on struggling," said Sheriff Dave Lucas.

According to the sheriff, while the man struggled, he appeared to be reaching for something, and a large hunting knife fell from his clothing.

When the deputy arrived, they said Savarese went into custody peacefully.

He's being held under $24,500.