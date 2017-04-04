Steubenville City Council Considers Rezoning for Possible Fuel Center

Steubenville City Council is expected to approve the rezoning of a four-acre site at the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel property adjacent to state Route 7.

The city's Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning request recently. These plans include building a fuel and service center on the property now owned by River Rail Development of Wheeling.

If it were to be approved Tuesday, the four acres will be rezoned from I-3, or heavy industrial, to I-1, or commercial or light industrial.

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis said he's not too worried about it, "I think council will approve this without any problem. I think it's going to be a great addition to the city. Looks to be approximately 20 jobs for people that will need to work there, but it's a perfect location," Mavromatis said.

Stay with 7News for the latest.